ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (MT) Receives €35.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.63 ($40.49).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

MT traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.65 ($30.28). 5,510,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,000. ArcelorMittal SA has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

