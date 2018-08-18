Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for animals. The Company is developing compounds for the pet health market, including a non-COXIB analgesic for treating pain, an appetite-stimulating molecule for inappetence and licensed non-opioid local anesthetic for treating post-operative pain. It operates in the United States and Europe. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas. “

PETX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aratana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:PETX opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Aratana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $244.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. research analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,967 shares in the company, valued at $455,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernst Heinen sold 10,372 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $53,415.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,187 shares of company stock valued at $186,472. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

