AquariusCoin (ARCO) Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. AquariusCoin has a total market cap of $139,427.00 and approximately $823.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00061287 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001327 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,524.72 or 3.60656221 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00076076 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 1,876,762 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

