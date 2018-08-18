Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,575,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,810,888. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 80,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

