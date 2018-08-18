Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEH) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the healthcare company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Warren Hosseinion sold 11,752 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $185,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,523 shares of company stock worth $2,545,495.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.