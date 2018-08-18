Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P Sells 613,553 Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Stock

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 613,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $938,736.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:EPE opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 588,381 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPE shares. KLR Group downgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

