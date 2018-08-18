Aperio Group LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, VP Irwin M. Shur sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $2,188,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $729,598.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,336 shares of company stock valued at $22,597,905 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $175.34 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.83 and a 1-year high of $185.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.88.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.