Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,028 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USNA opened at $129.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.41 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.16%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Pivotal Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 503 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $66,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 50,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $6,552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and sold 1,736,510 shares worth $209,231,896. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

