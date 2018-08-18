Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. ValuEngine raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.