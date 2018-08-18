Aon PLC (AON) Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in AON by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in AON by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $152.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

