Anthony Manini Acquires 300,000 Shares of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC) Stock

Carube Copper Corp. (CVE:CUC) Director Anthony Manini bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

Anthony Manini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 4th, Anthony Manini bought 900,000 shares of Carube Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Anthony Manini purchased 180,000 shares of Carube Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

Carube Copper stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,965. Carube Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.10.

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers; and 3 copper-gold-molybdenum projects in British Columbia, Canada covering an area of 469 square kilometers.

