Anthony Giovinazzo Acquires 100,000 Shares of Promis Neurosciences Inc (PMN) Stock

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) Director Anthony Giovinazzo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

Anthony Giovinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Promis Neurosciences alerts:

On Friday, August 3rd, Anthony Giovinazzo purchased 18,000 shares of Promis Neurosciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$5,940.00.

Shares of TSE:PMN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,003. Promis Neurosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Promis Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promis Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.