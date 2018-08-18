Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Director Sells $152,976.63 in Stock

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Jacques Gonella sold 49,507 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $152,976.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,985,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,856,270.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacques Gonella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Jacques Gonella sold 250,493 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $774,023.37.

On Friday, June 15th, Jacques Gonella sold 565 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,666.75.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $546,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Jacques Gonella sold 256,612 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $672,323.44.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Jacques Gonella sold 100,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $255,000.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Jacques Gonella sold 178,938 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $459,870.66.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $508,000.00.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.19. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.96% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Antares Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377,824 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 222,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

