ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of ANSYS worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 13.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 28,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $172.25 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.96.
In other ANSYS news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total transaction of $6,591,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,942,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
