ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of ANSYS worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 13.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 28,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $172.25 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total transaction of $6,591,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,942,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

