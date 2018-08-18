Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. First Analysis downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

ANIK stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. 43,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,044. The company has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.86. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.94%. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 81.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.