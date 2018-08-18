Andeavor (ANDV) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News stories about Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Andeavor earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.551135450215 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:ANDV opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Andeavor has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.08 to $80.46 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Casey sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $3,712,923.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,553.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $8,591,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,341,288 shares in the company, valued at $195,975,589.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,311 shares of company stock worth $50,872,862. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

