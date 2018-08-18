Andeavor (ANDV) PT Raised to $151.00

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $151.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Andeavor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Andeavor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.09.

Shares of ANDV stock opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. Andeavor has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $152.97. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

In other news, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $74,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $8,591,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,341,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,975,589.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,311 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,862. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the second quarter worth $154,009,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 9,275.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 772,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,271,000 after acquiring an additional 763,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the first quarter worth $69,747,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the first quarter worth $60,791,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 48.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,653,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,238,000 after acquiring an additional 541,461 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

