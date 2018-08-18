Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $695,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stock

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.87.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

