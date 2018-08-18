Analyzing WPX Energy (WPX) & VOC Energy Trust (VOC)

WPX Energy (NYSE: VOC) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. WPX Energy does not pay a dividend.

This table compares WPX Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy $1.34 billion 5.54 -$16.00 million ($0.42) -41.98 VOC Energy Trust $9.20 million 10.35 $8.41 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPX Energy.

Volatility and Risk

WPX Energy has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WPX Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy -30.02% -0.97% -0.46% VOC Energy Trust 91.86% 11.34% 11.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WPX Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy 0 1 21 1 3.00 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

WPX Energy currently has a consensus price target of $21.77, suggesting a potential upside of 23.50%. Given WPX Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

WPX Energy beats VOC Energy Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 436 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

