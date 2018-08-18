Analyzing Telecom Argentina (TEO) and Inventergy Global (INVT)

Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS: INVT) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Inventergy Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $3.95 billion 0.86 $460.85 million $2.39 7.35 Inventergy Global $1.77 million 2.20 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 11.27% 18.67% 9.56% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Argentina and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 1 1 0 2.00 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.81%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend. Telecom Argentina pays out 143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telecom Argentina has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Inventergy Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services. The company also provides information and communication technology services, datacenter services, telecommunications consulting services, and value-added solutions; and other telephone services, which include call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. In addition, it offers voice communication, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message service, online streaming, corporate e-mail, and social network access services, as well as sells mobile communication devices comprising handsets, modems mifi, and wingles. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.