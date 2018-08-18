Analyzing Nordic American Tanker (NAT) and Teekay Tankers (TNK)

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE: TNK) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tanker -70.33% -12.23% -7.59% Teekay Tankers -13.20% -7.43% -3.43%

Nordic American Tanker pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Nordic American Tanker pays out -5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teekay Tankers pays out -54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Teekay Tankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Nordic American Tanker has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and Teekay Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tanker $154.68 million 1.90 -$204.96 million ($0.71) -2.92 Teekay Tankers $431.18 million 0.60 -$58.02 million ($0.11) -8.82

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tanker. Teekay Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic American Tanker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nordic American Tanker and Teekay Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tanker 1 3 1 0 2.00 Teekay Tankers 1 2 3 0 2.33

Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus price target of $2.30, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Teekay Tankers has a consensus price target of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 70.10%. Given Teekay Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Nordic American Tanker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Nordic American Tanker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Nordic American Tanker on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. The company also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 52 owned conventional tankers, 4 conventional tankers related to capital leases, 1 in-chartered vessel, and 1 jointly-owned very large crude carrier; and 6 ship-to-ship support vessels. The company's vessels operated under fixed-rate time charter contracts with its customers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.