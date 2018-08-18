Analyzing Front Yard Residential (RESI) and Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

Front Yard Residential (NYSE: KW) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Front Yard Residential and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67

Front Yard Residential presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Front Yard Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential -97.71% -20.47% -6.76% Kennedy-Wilson 22.76% 11.75% 2.59%

Dividends

Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 168.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Front Yard Residential has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential $94.17 million 7.39 -$185.45 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $810.60 million 3.78 $100.50 million $0.45 47.22

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Front Yard Residential on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 53.1 million square feet of property, including 27,161 multifamily rental units; and 18.8 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

