Analyzing Digital Turbine (APPS) and Finjan (FNJN)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: FNJN) and Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Digital Turbine and Finjan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine 0 0 3 0 3.00 Finjan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digital Turbine presently has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 118.75%. Finjan has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than Finjan.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Finjan shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Digital Turbine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Finjan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Turbine has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finjan has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Turbine and Finjan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine -44.22% -16.50% -7.19% Finjan N/A 96.58% 56.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Turbine and Finjan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine $74.75 million 1.48 -$52.85 million ($0.09) -16.00 Finjan $50.48 million 2.02 $22.81 million $0.35 10.71

Finjan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Turbine. Digital Turbine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finjan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Finjan beats Digital Turbine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform. It also provides Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers. In addition, the company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company's technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; and provides cyber risk and cyber security advisory services provides. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.