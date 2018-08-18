Analyzing Commercial Metals (CMC) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

Commercial Metals (NASDAQ: USAP) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Commercial Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products does not pay a dividend. Commercial Metals pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

89.4% of Commercial Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Commercial Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial Metals and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $4.57 billion 0.55 $46.33 million $0.62 34.58 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products $202.64 million 1.17 $7.61 million N/A N/A

Commercial Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commercial Metals and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 1 3 4 0 2.38 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 0 1 1 0 2.50

Commercial Metals presently has a consensus target price of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.70%. Given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is more favorable than Commercial Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Metals and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 1.21% 8.65% 4.13% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 6.43% 2.92% 1.77%

Volatility & Risk

Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats Universal Stainless & Alloy Products on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar. Its semi-finished long products are primarily used to produce finished bar, rod, and wire products; and finished bar products that are principally used by OEMs and by service center customers for distribution to various end users. The company also offers conversion services on materials supplied by its customers. Its products are also used in aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, and automotive industries, as well as in the manufacturing of equipment for food handling, health and medical, chemical processing, and pollution control; and manufacturing of metals, plastics, paper and aluminum extrusions, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and optics. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. sells its products to service centers, forgers, rerollers, OEMs, and wire redrawers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

