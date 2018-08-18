Analysts Set Stabilus SA (STM) PT at $83.88

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €83.88 ($95.31).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. equinet set a €91.00 ($103.41) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus stock traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €74.00 ($84.09). 16,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €55.47 ($63.03) and a 52 week high of €83.10 ($94.43).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives, and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.