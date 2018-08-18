Analysts Set RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) PT at $690.64

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 690.64 ($8.81).

RSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 640 ($8.16) to GBX 650 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 684 ($8.73) to GBX 682 ($8.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 736 ($9.39) to GBX 730 ($9.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 640 ($8.16) to GBX 650 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 725 ($9.25) to GBX 735 ($9.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.

RSA stock opened at GBX 640.80 ($8.17) on Wednesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 568.50 ($7.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.50 ($8.58).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported GBX 21 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). RSA Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

