Analysts Set InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Price Target at $72.22

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INXN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of InterXion to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Get InterXion alerts:

NYSE INXN opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. InterXion has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). InterXion had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.