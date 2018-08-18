Analysts Set InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Price Target at $72.22

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.22.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on INXN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of InterXion to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.
NYSE INXN opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. InterXion has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About InterXion
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.
