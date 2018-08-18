Analysts Set Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Price Target at $577.67

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 577.67 ($7.37).
A number of research firms recently commented on ISAT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 575 ($7.34) to GBX 580 ($7.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 460 ($5.87) to GBX 465 ($5.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 490 ($6.25) to GBX 560 ($7.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Inmarsat to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 385 ($4.91) to GBX 560 ($7.14) in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.
Inmarsat stock opened at GBX 544.80 ($6.95) on Wednesday. Inmarsat has a 52 week low of GBX 381.20 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.03).
Inmarsat Company Profile
Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.
