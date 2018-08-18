Analysts Set Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Price Target at $577.67

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 577.67 ($7.37).

A number of research firms recently commented on ISAT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 575 ($7.34) to GBX 580 ($7.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 460 ($5.87) to GBX 465 ($5.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 490 ($6.25) to GBX 560 ($7.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Inmarsat to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 385 ($4.91) to GBX 560 ($7.14) in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Inmarsat stock opened at GBX 544.80 ($6.95) on Wednesday. Inmarsat has a 52 week low of GBX 381.20 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.03).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

