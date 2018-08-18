Analysts Set Great Plains Energy (GXP) PT at $31.75

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

GXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Great Plains Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Plains Energy stock remained flat at $$31.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. Great Plains Energy has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources.

