Analysts Set Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) PT at $17.82

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gemphire Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEMP. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 1,168.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 494,005 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 510,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.91. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. equities analysts predict that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.