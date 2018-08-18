Analysts Set Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) PT at $14.93

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

A number of analysts have commented on FSZ shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

In related news, Director William Geoffrey Beattie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.76 per share, with a total value of C$117,600.00. Also, Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$163,715.00.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$12.88 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.