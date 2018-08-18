Analysts Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFW shares. CIBC raised Calfrac Well Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “c$5.74” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

CFW stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,494. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of C$544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.62 million.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.