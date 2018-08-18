Analysts Set ArcBest Corp (ARCB) PT at $44.25

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 192,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $793.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.86 million. equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, Director William Legg sold 9,947 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $468,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 184.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.