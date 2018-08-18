Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.25.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.34. The stock had a trading volume of 845,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,335. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $108.17 and a 52-week high of $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $2,818,338.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,377,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 160.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.