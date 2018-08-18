Analysts Expect TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.06 Million

Analysts forecast that TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $48.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.44 million to $49.11 million. TCP Capital posted sales of $43.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TCP Capital will report full year sales of $189.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $192.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $200.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $216.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCP Capital.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $114,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $145,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $151,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 126,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,343. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

