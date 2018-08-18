Analysts Expect Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) to announce $138.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limbach’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Limbach posted sales of $121.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Limbach will report full year sales of $532.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $558.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limbach.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Limbach and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $9.95 on Friday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $47,729.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,871 shares of company stock valued at $76,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Limbach by 165.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limbach by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Limbach by 169.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

