Analysts Expect FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSBW. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

FSBW stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $318,791.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,805.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $206,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $534,885. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

