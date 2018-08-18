Analysts Anticipate SCANA Co. (SCG) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SCANA’s earnings. SCANA reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SCANA will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SCANA.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.45 million. SCANA had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of SCANA by 258.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCG opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.18. SCANA has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $61.31.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

