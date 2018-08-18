Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (LAZ) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. Lazard posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.2% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 15.3% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lazard has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

