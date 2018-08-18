Analysts Anticipate FGL Holdings (FG) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FGL’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FGL will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.53 million. FGL’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FGL in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FGL during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FGL during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

FG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 457,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. FGL has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

