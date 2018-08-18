Analysts Anticipate Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Eyenovia stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 35,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,771. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 6,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $39,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

