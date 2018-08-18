Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post sales of $98.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.84 million and the lowest is $98.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $109.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $399.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.34 million to $400.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $380.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $377.56 million to $383.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $99.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.79 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of CPSS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,384. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 433.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,526 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

