Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.68 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

In other news, EVP William D. Redd sold 30,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,377.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Wirth sold 3,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,234 shares of company stock valued at $710,625. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 488.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 136.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 350.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

