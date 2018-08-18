Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $150,937.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $355.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

