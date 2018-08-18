Analog Devices (ADI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.58. 2,869,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,202. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,875.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6,966.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 145,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

