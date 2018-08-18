Amphenol Co. (APH) Stake Lessened by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,670 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,716,000 after buying an additional 844,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,546,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,013,000 after buying an additional 198,094 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,585,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,433,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8,640.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,394,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,531,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

APH stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 376,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total transaction of $35,756,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,850,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $60,480,618. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

