Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 116,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,452. The firm has a market cap of $801.16 million, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $53,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,056 shares of company stock worth $763,305. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

