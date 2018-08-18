Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.47. 737,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,477. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $129.87 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,832,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,207,000 after acquiring an additional 392,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after acquiring an additional 382,319 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,047,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,280,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,750,000 after acquiring an additional 146,097 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

