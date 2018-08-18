Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Insider Nauman (Nick) Toor Acquires 205,500 Shares

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 193,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$148,995.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 86,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$75,255.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 19,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$15,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 182,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$158,775.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 8,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$7,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 36,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$32,400.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 120,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$106,800.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 38,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$35,420.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 26,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$28,620.00.

ARG stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.77. 279,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,760. Amerigo Resources LTD has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.35.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

