America’s Car-Mart’s (CRMT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CRMT traded up $14.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 293,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.94. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $81.95.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.39 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.86%. sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,410.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $454,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,471 shares of company stock worth $15,963,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

